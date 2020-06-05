Twitter Comes Together To Wish Breonna Taylor a Happy Birthday

Breonna Taylor should be with us today, celebrating her 27th birthday. Sadly on March 13th, she was killed in her own home by officers who were looking for a suspect. A suspect that they had already had in custody. She may be gone but Twitter came together today to celebrate her birthday, and send messages of hope, and that there is still plenty of work to be done for justice to be had for everyone like Breonna.

Cover photo: Brett Carlsen / Stringer

Happy birthday to Breonna Taylor https://t.co/NfvfMA9KnW — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 5, 2020

Today is my birthday. It also would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. But she’s not here to celebrate with her friends and family because she was unjustly killed by police in Louisville. Breonna was an award-winning first responder who loved to sing, cook, play games… pic.twitter.com/ZJ30eUvV0l — nick kroll (@nickkroll) June 5, 2020

Breonna Taylor would be 27 today!!!SAY HER NAME!! #guiltyasnotcharged — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) June 5, 2020

Today Breonna would’ve been celebrating her 27th birthday but instead she was murdered in her bed by police that are calling it a “clerical error” let’s demand justice for her today and here’s how 👇🏾👇🏾#BreonnaTaylor #BreonnaTaylorBirthday pic.twitter.com/uHZgPxzvKr — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) June 5, 2020

Just donated again in honor of what should have been #BreonnaTaylor’s 27th birthday – match me at the link below if that’s something you can do, if not you can sign the petition or follow instructions on how to help with a phone call or social post- many ways to take action 💕 pic.twitter.com/13nzodZ3LI — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) June 5, 2020

Today would have been #BreonnaTaylor’s 27th birthday. She was an essential worker murdered by the police while she was sleeping. She should be alive to celebrate! But instead no charges have been issued and no arrests have been made with the officers involved. pic.twitter.com/KzYHgK3utw — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) June 5, 2020

#BreonaTaylor you are not forgotten by me. 😔 pic.twitter.com/y9VUWiNndg — Cameron Anika Hill (@CameronAnika) May 30, 2020

Happy Birthday #BreonnaTaylor .She looks so pretty and fine in this pic.Her story it’s so sad and unfair and it almost didn’t get picked up by the media.Kentuky police department really tried to sweep her case under the rug,but got is BIG.The fight ain’t over till you get justice pic.twitter.com/LuZFu4tlFF — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 5, 2020

#birthdayforbreonna #sayhername

we are fighting for you 🤍 to demand justice for her and her family text ENOUGH to 55156 or visit https://t.co/GzI25k6Bv3 pic.twitter.com/TmJzXWqoFV — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 5, 2020

Breonna Taylor would’ve been 27 years old today. The same age I am. But she was shot 8 times. Please join me in signing this petition and let’s get #JusticeForBreonnaTaylorhttps://t.co/KHAMSRMHuw — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) June 5, 2020

Happy 27th Birthday Breonna.

You will not be forgotten.#JusticeforBreonna https://t.co/qxg6Wrdytn — Danai Gurira (@DanaiGurira) June 5, 2020