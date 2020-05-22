Mandatory Good News of the Week For 5-22-20

There’s a lot of news out there for your consumption, and most of it is bad. Being stuck at home on coronavirus quarantine means that you probably refresh your go-to news sites more often than you should, leaving you feeling depleted and hopeless by the end of the day. Mandatory Good News aims to change all that. Rather than focus on the doomsday scenarios currently circulating the interwebs, we want to highlight the people who are making the world a better place, one small act of kindness (or one big gesture of generosity) at a time. Catch up on your warm fuzzies every Friday right here — and if you missed last week’s edition, don’t worry; good news never goes bad. Stay safe — and inspired!

Cover Photo: Carey Kirkella (Getty Images)

1/5 Chuck Norris Will Crash Your Quarantine (For a Price), And Other Celebrities You Can Rent With New App

2/5 Gaming Said to Be One of Only Things Making Quarantine Bearable, Study Shows Reality Isn't an Option Anymore

3/5 Korean Baseball Team Uses Cardboard Cutout Fans to Maintain Morale, Somehow No Less Boring Than Actual Baseball

4/5 The Best Quarantine Art on Instagram Made During This God-Forsaken Pandemic



5/5 Mandatory Good News: FedEx Worker Surprises Quarantined Girl With Cupcake on Her Birthday

Mandatory Good News: 10 Stories of Local Restaurants Feeding People for Free

