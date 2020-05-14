Man Posts Daily Dad Joke On His Front Lawn, So Funny They Could Cut Through Grass

Everyone is looking for something to take their mind off of everything going on in the world. Maybe it’s an afternoon spent putting together a puzzle, an evening enjoying a few glasses of single malt Scotch, or a daily dad joke. The latter is exactly what a Maryland father is doing with his time during the COVID-19 lockdown. Not only is it entertaining to him, his wife, and his 11-year-old daughter, it’s something for his neighbors to look forward to.

Like many Americans, Tom Schruben and his wife Ann have been under a lot of stress in the last few months. So much stress that Tom’s daughter noticed that her usually jovial father was looking a little down in recent weeks. His wife had heard from a friend in Ohio who posted a daily joke on her front lawn and asked Tom if he was interested in trying it himself using his favorite style of humor: the dad joke.

So, on April 17, he carried a dry erase board onto the front lawn and wrote the words “Bad Dad Jokes” using a purple marker. The first joke was subtle and dry. It said “Hold on — I have something in my shoe! I’m pretty sure it’s a foot.”

Tom waited on the porch to see if anyone would notice. Eventually, he heard someone walk by and laugh and he knew that he’d found his quarantine calling. The next day he woke up at 7 a.m. and wrote a new joke: “Without geometry, life is pointless.”

He’s continued to add a new dad joke every day, even delving into a joke book his daughter got him for Christmas. Since people probably expect to see new jokes, it’s pretty much guaranteed he’ll keep this going as long as possible. Luckily, there’s no end to the amount of pun-filled dad jokes just waiting to brighten someone’s day.

Photo: Tom Schruben

