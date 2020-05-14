Families Get Free ‘Porchtraits’ From Professional Photographers During Pandemic, Say ‘Quarantine!’

Dark and uncertain though these times may be, families still want to document the fact that they lived through the coronavirus pandemic. While selfies are readily available to anyone with a cell phone, they’re often not high-quality images. That’s why photographers have been getting creative – and being generous – by offering free “porchtraits” that produce professional photos from the front stoops of people’s homes without violating social distancing guidelines.

It’s a way for out-of-work shutterbugs to continue using their skills during their downtime while providing families with intimate, joyful pics of their newfound quarantine togetherness. In lieu of payment, some photographers ask that donations be made to non-profits and other charities, providing an extra boost of goodwill in what would otherwise be a despairing time.

“Porchtraits” have become a national movement. Check out the growing number of these inspiring and uplifting images using the hashtag #porchtraits on social media, and if you have the opportunity, make sure to get one of your own!

Cover Photo: Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd (Getty Images)

MORE GOOD NEWS:

1/8 Mandatory Good News: Two Very Good Dogs Deliver Beer Curbside to Save Their Mom’s Company For more good news, click here. Photo: Six Harbors Brewing Company

2/8 Mandatory Good News: Mobile Haircuts Come to New York City Health Care Workers For more good news, click here. Photo: martin-dm (Getty Images)

3/8 German Health Care Workers Get Naked to Raise Awareness About PPE Shortages (And to Remind Us What Naked Women Not in Porn Look Like) For more good news, click here. Photo: Blanke Bedenken

4/8 NBC’s Two Biggest TV Sitcom Casts to Reunite For Charity, Honestly We’ll Take Anything They Give Us For more good news, click here. Photo: NBC Universal



5/8 Mandatory Good Deed of the Day: Send Art Supplies to Kids Whose Parents Have Given Up on Homeschooling For more good news, click here. Photo: Catherine Delahaye (Getty Images)

6/8 Mandatory Good Deed of the Day: Do a Pizza Drop For Someone in Need For more good news, click here. Photo: MangoStar_Studio (Getty Images)

7/8 Man Wins Powerball Jackpot Twice in One Day, Likely to Offer Serious Cash to Anyone With Toilet Paper For more good news, click here. Photo: Colorado Lottery

8/8 Brad Pitt Steals a Solo ‘SNL’ Cold Open as the Only Candidate For Man of the Year (Besides Himself) For more good news, click here. Photo: NBC

Mandatory Good News: 10 Stories of Local Restaurants Feeding People for Free

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.