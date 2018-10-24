Amy Gumenick’s Instagram Feed Is Full Of Acting and Fun

Photo by: ( Leon Bennett / Getty Images )

From acting in hit shows like Supertnatural and Arrow, to traveling around the world, Amy Gumenick is always looking like a 10 no matter what role she is in. The Swedish-born actress has been coming into our living rooms in a variety of shows over the years since 2008. When she’s not acting she traveling and showing off all of her adventures on Instagram. Give her a follow and find inspiration to get out today and do something fun!

