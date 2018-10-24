Pamela Horton Levels Up On Instagram!
Photo by: ( Barry King / Getty Images)
Pamela Horton is the girl of your dreams and has the Instagram to prove it. Not many girls are content to spend a night at home curled up with a bag of Doritos, Dr. Pepper and some League of Legends. She’s been hardcore gaming since she was 5 and smashing Tektites on Zelda. “I’m not your typical Playmate…I’m not materialistic or I don’t dress up all fancy and I don’t know any designer names or anything like that. If you give me $300, I’m going to go to GameStop.” She added, “I was a gamer before I was ever a pretty girl.”
