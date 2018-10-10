Bria Murphy’s Instagram Will Make You Feel Delirious

When the daughter of Eddie Murphy isn’t dipping her toes into the world of modeling and acting, Bria Murphy is showing off her skills as an artist on Instagram. She said of her art, “I love to paint. It’s my work and my escape. One day I want to open a gallery and show people what I can do.”

Her Instagram is full of her artwork, modeling shots and travels around the world. The artwork itself is pretty inspiring but everything from the beach to the studio is reason enough to give Bria Murphy an Instagram follow.

