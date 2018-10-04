Erica Fett Has An Instagram Ready For New York Comic Con!

As New York Comic Con 2018 is in full swing there will be plenty of cosplayers converging on the event to show off their latest and best costume creations. In the middle of all the monsters, heroes and who-knows-what is one of the best cosplay personalities on Instagram, Erica Fett. She has been on top of the cosplay Instagram game for quite some time now, and has gained quite the following. We’ve featured her here before but with her appearance at NYCC booth 2460 this weekend we thought it was time to check in!

Be sure to follow her on Instagram for the latest on what she has going on in the cosplay game!

