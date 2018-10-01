LeeAnna Vamp Kicking October Off Right on Instagram

Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

You can always count on The Ghoul of Your Dreams, LeeAnna Vamp to get you through the year on Instagram @VAMP. We felt that since it’s October 1st and the time is officially upon us it’s time to celebrate with our favorite Instagram Vampress. LeeAnna Vamp loves fangs and makes them as a fashion piece. “They are my main and ultimate sexy fashion accessory, but I don’t wear them all the time.” She got into cosplay because her favorite holiday is Halloween. “I couldn’t see why I should have to wait until October to play dress up. I am not a hardcore cosplayer but I do enjoy it.” As for what costume to wear, she said, “It can be hard to decide, but I make sure and pick characters that mean something to me.”

