Natalie Eva Marie Is Keeping Plenty Busy On Instagram
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
From bodyslams to podcasting, Natalie Eva Marie always seems to be up to something fun and adventurous. Whether you know her from gaming, wrestling, fashion, podcasting or whatever else she has going on, following her on Instagram @natalieevamarie will always provide something fun. Natalie enjoys exercising, hiking, the outdoors, reading, and claims that tamales and candy are her kryptonite. “Life is competitive enough, trying to stay motivated while still remembering to slow down and enjoy each moment.”
After you check out her feed, head over and listen to her podcast, The Natalie Eva Marie Show.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Want to know a little more about her wrestling life? Interview | Eva Marie: Chatting with WWE’s Hottest Diva
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram