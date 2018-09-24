Niykee Heaton Continues to Stun Us on Instagram

Photo: Neilson Barnard (Getty Images)

Niykee Heaton was part of the next big thing when she released her debut music in 2014, but she continues to stun us five-plus years later on Instagram. If you don’t follow her @niykeeheaton, she’s 3 million followers deep and growing, and it’s not just the music we’re loving.

Have a look at the photos below, get a little love for Niykee, then check her music out on Soundcloud and get obsessed with fast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niykee Heaton (@niykeeheaton) on Feb 26, 2018 at 5:00pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niykee Heaton (@niykeeheaton) on Jun 12, 2018 at 8:32pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niykee Heaton (@niykeeheaton) on Jul 27, 2018 at 3:53pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niykee Heaton (@niykeeheaton) on Jul 27, 2018 at 8:17pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niykee Heaton (@niykeeheaton) on Sep 14, 2018 at 11:44am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niykee Heaton (@niykeeheaton) on Sep 2, 2018 at 2:54pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niykee Heaton (@niykeeheaton) on Sep 24, 2018 at 5:01pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niykee Heaton (@niykeeheaton) on Sep 1, 2018 at 1:56pm PDT