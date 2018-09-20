Alexandra Daddario Is So Much More Than You Imagine
Photo: Andreas Rentz / Staff (Getty)
You may think you know Alexandra Daddario, but the truth is there’s so much more than you could ever imagine. While some see a Baywatch breastacle, others see a San Andreas earth-rattling actress. The truth is, besides being drop-dead gorgeous and having the comedic chops to star in comedies (When We First Met), Daddario is on the front line of the fight against AIDS.
She spoke about her involvement at the Life Ball Next Generation conference, along with staying healthy, remaining confident in the women’s march and somehow looking beautiful all the while. Have a look for yourself at the photos below, then hop over to Instagram @alexandradaddario for more.
