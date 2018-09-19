Michele Maturo Is Stretching Out the Sexy Summer on Instagram

Photo: John Scuilli (Getty)

Summer may be coming to an end, but Michele Maturo is making sure to stretch it out as long as she can on Instagram. With flower dresses, bikinis and beach photos, there’s no end to the woman’s ability to make an endless summer happen.

Check it out in the photos below from her Instagram @michelematuro, then be sure to hop on her page and follow, if you’re alright with have a tall, dark beauty in your feed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele Maturo (@michelematuro) on Jul 11, 2018 at 7:37pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele Maturo (@michelematuro) on Jul 15, 2018 at 7:19pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele Maturo (@michelematuro) on Aug 7, 2018 at 10:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele Maturo (@michelematuro) on May 10, 2018 at 1:30pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele Maturo (@michelematuro) on Apr 21, 2018 at 2:50pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele Maturo (@michelematuro) on Sep 19, 2018 at 11:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele Maturo (@michelematuro) on Sep 18, 2018 at 11:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele Maturo (@michelematuro) on Sep 14, 2018 at 1:40pm PDT