Logan Browning Will Keep You From Frowning With Her Instagram

Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty)

Logan Browning is helping women claim their power, feel and express themselves more freely, and she’s turning every frown upside down in the process. Her Instagram @loganlaurice is just one of many speeding vehicles attached to the 29-year-old Atlanta actress, from Dear White People to her work with Refinery29.

Get on the girl train with Logan Browning and help women make history, starting with what’s below, just before a quick follow for a long, fruitful social media life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Browning (@loganlaurice) on Sep 17, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Browning (@loganlaurice) on Jun 25, 2018 at 4:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Browning (@loganlaurice) on May 31, 2018 at 2:34pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Browning (@loganlaurice) on May 30, 2018 at 12:28pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Browning (@loganlaurice) on May 3, 2018 at 12:53pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Browning (@loganlaurice) on Mar 29, 2018 at 12:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Browning (@loganlaurice) on Jan 19, 2018 at 11:05am PST