Logan Browning Will Keep You From Frowning With Her Instagram
Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty)
Logan Browning is helping women claim their power, feel and express themselves more freely, and she’s turning every frown upside down in the process. Her Instagram @loganlaurice is just one of many speeding vehicles attached to the 29-year-old Atlanta actress, from Dear White People to her work with Refinery29.
Get on the girl train with Logan Browning and help women make history, starting with what’s below, just before a quick follow for a long, fruitful social media life.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Look at this: Logan Browning Has The Moves
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram