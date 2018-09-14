Ariel Winter Is Back in Time for Fall With ‘Modern Family’ Premiere
Photo: Todd Wawrychuk / Contributor (Getty)
It may be the last week of summer, but fall is kicking off with a lot of winter. Ariel Winter, that is, in the season 10 premiere of Modern Family. Yes, it’s been a decade already and yes, you are old.
While Sarah Hyland is a modern delight (and no slouch in our book), we love Alex Dunphy’s quick quips and clever one-liners more than any kid on the show. We know what you’re thinking, what’s a book!?
Check out the latest photos from Ariel’s Instagram @arielwinter below, then tune in for the Modern Family premiere on Wednesday, September 26 on ABC and find out — spoiler!– who’s going to die this season.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Ariel moves: She Knows How To Rock A Low-Cut Dress
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram