Girls
ariel winter

Ariel Winter Is Back in Time for Fall With ‘Modern Family’ Premiere

by Mandatory Editors
Photo: Todd Wawrychuk / Contributor (Getty)

It may be the last week of summer, but fall is kicking off with a lot of winter. Ariel Winter, that is, in the season 10 premiere of Modern Family. Yes, it’s been a decade already and yes, you are old.

While Sarah Hyland is a modern delight (and no slouch in our book), we love Alex Dunphy’s quick quips and clever one-liners more than any kid on the show. We know what you’re thinking, what’s a book!?

Check out the latest photos from Ariel’s Instagram @arielwinter below, then tune in for the Modern Family premiere on Wednesday, September 26 on ABC and find out — spoiler!– who’s going to die this season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Ariel moves: She Knows How To Rock A Low-Cut Dress

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on