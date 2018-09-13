Lauren Summer Looks Extra Good One Week Before Autumn

Lauren Summer might sound like she’s fooling you with that name, but in reality, she looks good every season of the year. With one week left before autumn, she’s never looked better.

If you don’t believe us, how dare you! But let us change your mind with the photos below, straight from her Instagram @heylaurensummer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Summer (@heylaurensummer) on Sep 12, 2018 at 8:17am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Summer (@heylaurensummer) on Aug 25, 2018 at 7:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Summer (@heylaurensummer) on Aug 22, 2018 at 8:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Summer (@heylaurensummer) on Aug 28, 2018 at 7:58am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Summer (@heylaurensummer) on Aug 31, 2018 at 8:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Summer (@heylaurensummer) on Aug 23, 2018 at 6:27am PDT