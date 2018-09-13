Girls
lauren summer

Lauren Summer Looks Extra Good One Week Before Autumn

by Mandatory Editors
Photo: Instagram (@heylaurensummer)

Lauren Summer might sound like she’s fooling you with that name, but in reality, she looks good every season of the year. With one week left before autumn, she’s never looked better.

If you don’t believe us, how dare you! But let us change your mind with the photos below, straight from her Instagram @heylaurensummer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Summer (@heylaurensummer) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Summer (@heylaurensummer) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Summer (@heylaurensummer) on

Damn censorship laws: Lauren Summer Lets It All Hang Out On Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Summer (@heylaurensummer) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Summer (@heylaurensummer) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Summer (@heylaurensummer) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Summer (@heylaurensummer) on