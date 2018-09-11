Lindsey Pelas Talks Dirty And Dating on Kate Quigley’s Podcast #DateFails
Photo: Presley Ann / Stringer
Lindsey Pelas will keep any newsroom busy, but we’re stepping back a couple months to June when she did an insightful interview with one of our favorite local LA comedians, Kate Quigley, on her podcast #DateFails. The podcast centers around the abnormal experience of dating bad boys, swamp men, picking up hot girls and missed opportunities in this hilarious how-not-to guide to millennial dating.
Tune into Kate’s podcast for the listen, but stick around here for a second to enjoy the latest photos from @LindseyPelas, Lest your day be a complete waste of time.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Lots more Lindsey: Lindsey Pelas Is Making Our Job Too Enjoyable
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram