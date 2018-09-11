Chelcie May Warms Up Our Instagram Feed With Blue Skies And Bikinis
Photo: Instagram (@ChelcieMay)
It may be getting cold and rainy where you are, but Chelcie May is keeping things warm on Instagram with blue skies and bikinis all day, every day. This LA girl has been holding it down on social media and has been ever since we noticed her as one of the hottest new swimsuit models at Miami Swim Week two years ago.
Give the lastest photos from Chelcie a look @chelciemay, but first, have a look below for a nice appe-teaser pleaser.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
More of a good thing: Chelcie May Looks Extra Good In June
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram