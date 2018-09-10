Maria Doroshina Is Making September Look Scrumptious on Instagram
Photo: Instagram (@doroshina)
For those of you who don’t know Maria Doroshina, there’s a lot to be learned. To keep it short, a quick flip over to her Instagram @doroshina is both fully captivating and making us a little thirsty.
Make September a scrumptious little month where the leaves change colors and your Instagram feed runneth over with beautiful photos, especially if it involves our girl, Maria. You’ll see why 2.7 million people are on the same boat fairly quickly.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Had enough or thirsty for more: 12 Girls To Follow On Snapchat
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram