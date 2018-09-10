Susie Abromeit Reminds Us How Good It Is To Be Alive

Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Contributor (Getty)

In case didn’t know, September 10 marks World Suicide Prevention Day, and Susie Abromeit is basically the poster child because she’s a prime example as to why life is worth living.

If you check out her Instagram today @susieabromeit, she was rocking a #tomorrowneedsyou sweatshirt, supporting @twloha, a nonprofit that aims to help people fight depression and suicide. Join Susie and join the movement to fight depression and reach out to friends (and strangers) who might need a friendly hand today (and every day moving forward).

But first, check out these great photos of storyteller and actress, Susie Abromeit.

