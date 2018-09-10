Susie Abromeit Reminds Us How Good It Is To Be Alive
Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Contributor (Getty)
In case didn’t know, September 10 marks World Suicide Prevention Day, and Susie Abromeit is basically the poster child because she’s a prime example as to why life is worth living.
If you check out her Instagram today @susieabromeit, she was rocking a #tomorrowneedsyou sweatshirt, supporting @twloha, a nonprofit that aims to help people fight depression and suicide. Join Susie and join the movement to fight depression and reach out to friends (and strangers) who might need a friendly hand today (and every day moving forward).
But first, check out these great photos of storyteller and actress, Susie Abromeit.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram