Piper Kennedy Will Teach You About The Salty Hair, Zero-Care Lifestyle

Piper Kennedy is more than just a down-to-earth girl who knows how to rock a bikini; she’s our salty-haired, zero-care Bali guru (with tan lines to die for). If this is your first hit of her, it’s time you caught up with the rest of us and learn a thing or two about living well, looking good and loving Piper.

Check our girl out on Instagram @peterpiperrr but first, get a taste below of her latest greatest bikini photos, a classic beauty of a digital world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｐｉｐｅｒ Ｋｅｎｎｅｄｙ (@peterpiperrr) on Aug 26, 2018 at 8:23pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｐｉｐｅｒ Ｋｅｎｎｅｄｙ (@peterpiperrr) on Jun 27, 2018 at 8:57pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｐｉｐｅｒ Ｋｅｎｎｅｄｙ (@peterpiperrr) on Jul 5, 2018 at 9:15pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｐｉｐｅｒ Ｋｅｎｎｅｄｙ (@peterpiperrr) on Aug 27, 2018 at 9:16pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｐｉｐｅｒ Ｋｅｎｎｅｄｙ (@peterpiperrr) on Aug 12, 2018 at 8:12pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｐｉｐｅｒ Ｋｅｎｎｅｄｙ (@peterpiperrr) on Sep 2, 2018 at 8:38pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｐｉｐｅｒ Ｋｅｎｎｅｄｙ (@peterpiperrr) on Jul 15, 2018 at 8:37pm PDT