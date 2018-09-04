Barbara Palvin Went From Rookie of the Year to Hall of Famer in a Blink

It wasn’t so long ago we met Barbara Palvin, but the 24-year-old model just went from being Sports Illustrated’s 2016 Rookie of the Year to what feels like a hall of fame dame in just a year, considering the 8-plus-million followers on Instagram.

If you can’t imagine how a girl like that could have so many admirers, why don’t you take a look below at her latest Instagram trophies? Then join the herd and follow her @realbarbarapalvin.

