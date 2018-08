Jaclyn Glenn Went Fiery Red On Instagram, But Can You Handle It?

Photo: Vivien Killilea / Stringer [Getty]

Jaclyn Glenn may be a studio-apartment name for her steez as a YouTube star, but she’s making a splash on social media with her new do – fiery red hair. See for yourself on Instagram @jaclynglenn, if you can handle it.

Then check out her YouTube videos, including her web series, The Skeptic’s Guide To Wellness. Tell her Mandatory sent you.

A post shared by Jaclyn Glenn (@jaclynglenn) on Aug 17, 2018 at 3:47pm PDT

A post shared by Jaclyn Glenn (@jaclynglenn) on Aug 20, 2018 at 1:52pm PDT

A post shared by Jaclyn Glenn (@jaclynglenn) on Aug 24, 2018 at 10:52am PDT

A post shared by Jaclyn Glenn (@jaclynglenn) on Jun 8, 2018 at 12:27pm PDT

A post shared by Jaclyn Glenn (@jaclynglenn) on May 18, 2018 at 1:13pm PDT

A post shared by Jaclyn Glenn (@jaclynglenn) on May 21, 2018 at 10:21am PDT