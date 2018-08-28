Paulina Gretzky Is The Real Great One on Instagram
Photo: Ross Kinnaird / Staff (Getty)
Talk about Wayne all you like, but Paulina Gretzky is the real Great One. We may have learned a lot of great moves and watched a lot of great hockey games with her dad, but we’ve seen a whole lot more in a shorter amount of time from her on Instagram @paulinagretzky.
If you don’t believe it, see for yourself. It’s no Hat Trick, but it definitely does the trick. As the legend goes, “You miss 100 percent of the Instagrams you don’t check.”