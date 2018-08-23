Girls
Lindsey Pelas

Lindsey Pelas Is Making Our Job Easy (And Enjoyable)

by Mandatory Editors
Photo: Paul Archuleta / Stringer (Getty)

Work can sometimes feel heavy, but when your job is sharing Lindsey Pelas photos with all of you, it’s really pretty easy (and enjoyable). If you’re new to her Instagram @lindseypelas, welcome. It’s about time. But if you’re like us and can never seem to get enough, here are some of the latest favorites we have of Lindsey.

We recommend you follow her, too, since she’s clearly hurting for the followers at 6 million and counting. But don’t worry, we’ll always circle back to our top Mandatory blondes.

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

More of this lovely lady: Start Your Weekend Right With Lindsey Pelas

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on

A post shared by lindsey (@lindseypelas) on