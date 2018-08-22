Leanna Decker On Instagram Is Like A Good Whiskey, Made in Kentucky And Hard to Put Down

Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Contributor (Getty)

Leanna Decker on Instagram is nothing to toy with. Like a good whiskey, she’s from Kentucky, but she’s also hard to put down. We’ve been scrolling through this girl’s feed for hours @leannadecker_ and it never gets old. Somebody take our phone away! But seriously, look at this girl.

Do you remember your first shot of whiskey? Take a hit of Leanna below and you’ll remember really quickly.

A post shared by Leanna Decker (@leannadecker_) on Aug 16, 2018 at 8:40am PDT

A post shared by Leanna Decker (@leannadecker_) on Aug 5, 2018 at 6:45pm PDT

A post shared by Leanna Decker (@leannadecker_) on Jul 27, 2018 at 4:21pm PDT

A post shared by Leanna Decker (@leannadecker_) on Jul 16, 2018 at 7:20am PDT

A post shared by Leanna Decker (@leannadecker_) on Jul 7, 2018 at 9:39am PDT

A post shared by Leanna Decker (@leannadecker_) on Jul 4, 2018 at 11:22am PDT

A post shared by Leanna Decker (@leannadecker_) on Jul 2, 2018 at 8:02am PDT

A post shared by Leanna Decker (@leannadecker_) on Jun 26, 2018 at 4:46pm PDT

A post shared by Leanna Decker (@leannadecker_) on Jun 23, 2018 at 8:18pm PDT