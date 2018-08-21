Kate Grigorieva Has a River of Pretty Pictures on Instagram
Photo: Michael Stewart / Contributor (Getty)
Kate Grigorieva is guilty. Guilty of having too many pretty pictures on her Instagram, that is. For those who don’t still scroll through Victoria’s Secret catalogs, good for you, but you might not know the pleasure of this secret Russian angel.
If that be the case, you can learn all you need to know about Kate Grigorieva from Instagram @_kate_g_, but most importantly, you can get the cliff notes from us below with these sexy photos.