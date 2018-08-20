Sarah Hyland Has Been A Modern Delight Lately on Her Instagram

Photo: Christopher Polk/Staff (Getty)

Sarah Hyland has gone from an adorable 18-year-old actress into a powerhouse woman in a stunningly small frame over the last decade on Modern Family. Although Haley Dunphy might be the token wild child hot girl on ABC, she’s been a real delight lately on Instagram.

Before you check out the tenth season of Modern Family, which airs on Wednesdays, starting September 26, have a look at the not-so family photos of Sarah on Instagram @sarahhyland. Then join her other 6 million followers in support of your favorite #TimesUp activist.

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Jul 22, 2018 at 10:45pm PDT

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Jul 5, 2018 at 5:21pm PDT

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Jul 25, 2018 at 1:02pm PDT

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Jul 8, 2018 at 5:19pm PDT

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Jul 5, 2018 at 11:41am PDT

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Jun 4, 2018 at 8:53pm PDT

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Apr 10, 2018 at 10:06pm PDT

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Apr 9, 2018 at 3:22pm PDT