Miranda Kerr May Be The Cutest Pregnant Girl on the Planet
Photo: Jun Sato / Contributor (Getty)
Miranda Kerr is easily one of the cutest girls alive, but most hot girls would argue she’s too cute. And when they heard she was pregnant, they thought that would level the playing field.
But if you’ve had a chance to see her on Instagram @mirandakerr, you’d know that’s not the case. Have a look for yourself at the cutest preggers on the planet, then stick around for some old-fashioned Miranda below that.