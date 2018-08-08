Alexis Ren Is Always Around In Our Instagram Bullpen
Photo: Alo Ceballos (Getty)
Alexis Ren isn’t anything new to our Girls section. In fact, we try to check in with her and get you the latest and greatest photos whenever we can from her Instagram @alexisren. Be it her fitness photos for her activewear line or the standard picture-perfect post, there’s always plenty of new and exciting things up her feed.
For all you Alexis fans out there, enjoy catching up with your favorite Mandatory model. As for the rest of you late bloomers, it’s about damn time.