Jenny Watwood Is A Red Hot Playmate That Will Rock Your Socks Right Off
Photo: via Instagram (@jenny_watwood)
Jenny Watwood, for those of you living under a rock, is not just your regular red hot babe. She’s a 2018 Playboy Playmate and has been seen on the arm of Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman, Anthony Kiedis, at a number of public events. That’s a lot of red hotness, if you ask us.
That’s why we ask that you exhibit extreme caution when taking a bite out of the spicy photos below from Jenny’s Instagram @jenny_watwood, sure to rock your socks right off, amongst other things.