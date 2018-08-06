Jenny Watwood Is A Red Hot Playmate That Will Rock Your Socks Right Off

Jenny Watwood, for those of you living under a rock, is not just your regular red hot babe. She’s a 2018 Playboy Playmate and has been seen on the arm of Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman, Anthony Kiedis, at a number of public events. That’s a lot of red hotness, if you ask us.

That’s why we ask that you exhibit extreme caution when taking a bite out of the spicy photos below from Jenny’s Instagram @jenny_watwood, sure to rock your socks right off, amongst other things.

A post shared by WATWOOD (@jenny_watwood) on Jan 30, 2018 at 12:35pm PST

A post shared by WATWOOD (@jenny_watwood) on May 8, 2018 at 12:25pm PDT

A post shared by WATWOOD (@jenny_watwood) on Apr 27, 2018 at 12:24pm PDT

A post shared by WATWOOD (@jenny_watwood) on Apr 17, 2018 at 11:50am PDT

A post shared by WATWOOD (@jenny_watwood) on Feb 28, 2018 at 12:13pm PST

A post shared by WATWOOD (@jenny_watwood) on Feb 5, 2018 at 12:32pm PST

A post shared by WATWOOD (@jenny_watwood) on Jan 18, 2018 at 11:43pm PST

A post shared by WATWOOD (@jenny_watwood) on May 28, 2018 at 11:30am PDT

A post shared by WATWOOD (@jenny_watwood) on May 9, 2018 at 12:20pm PDT

A post shared by WATWOOD (@jenny_watwood) on Jul 10, 2018 at 7:13am PDT