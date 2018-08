Cait Barker Is On Red Hot Babe Alert With Us On Instagram

Cait Barker is no bow wow in a bikini. In fact, her and her Instagram @caitbarkerr are on red hot alert with us. Normally, we’re hovering delicately in the yellowy-orange region, but her fiery hot photos have catapulted us right into the red.

You’ve got to see it to believe, which is why we ask you look below.

A post shared by Cait Barker (@caitbarkerr) on Jul 29, 2018 at 4:23pm PDT

A post shared by Cait Barker (@caitbarkerr) on Jul 16, 2018 at 1:39pm PDT

A post shared by Cait Barker (@caitbarkerr) on Jul 16, 2018 at 1:11pm PDT

A post shared by Cait Barker (@caitbarkerr) on Apr 3, 2018 at 6:46pm PDT

A post shared by Cait Barker (@caitbarkerr) on Jul 15, 2018 at 12:20pm PDT

A post shared by Cait Barker (@caitbarkerr) on Jul 14, 2018 at 1:36pm PDT

A post shared by Cait Barker (@caitbarkerr) on Jul 14, 2018 at 1:24pm PDT