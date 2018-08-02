Ashley Haas Clearly Isn’t Kidding Around With Us On Instagram

If you’ve had a chance to check out Ashley Haas on Instagram @ashleysarahaas lately, you’ll notice she’s not kidding around. Clearly. But then again, there’s nothing funny about a beautiful girl with the guts to post sexy photos on her Instagram, knowing full well she’s going to get a rise out of people.

Guess that’s just a risk we’re going to have to take, and we take it gladly with Ashley.

A post shared by Ashley Haas (@ashleysarahaas) on Jul 17, 2018 at 3:19pm PDT

A post shared by Ashley Haas (@ashleysarahaas) on Aug 1, 2018 at 4:29pm PDT

A post shared by Ashley Haas (@ashleysarahaas) on Jul 29, 2018 at 10:51am PDT

Lindsey Pelas Will Get You On The Right Track If your week isn’t perfect yet:

A post shared by Ashley Haas (@ashleysarahaas) on Jul 8, 2018 at 9:27am PDT

A post shared by Ashley Haas (@ashleysarahaas) on Jun 3, 2018 at 5:12pm PDT

A post shared by Ashley Haas (@ashleysarahaas) on Apr 23, 2018 at 2:46pm PDT