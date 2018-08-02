Angelina Aboyko Is Beautifully Burned Into Our Brains All Day
Photo: Instagram @AngelinaAboyko
Angelina Aboyko is so beautifully mesmerizing that she’s burned into our brains all day (if not every day). Her Instagram @angelinaaboyko is nonliving proof that there is a god, and he loves us dearly. It’s also proof we’re not going to get a lot accomplished today since we can’t look away.
For all amazing things Angelina and more, keep scrolling. When you’re done, tell us how much you love us. We love you, too.
You made it this far, but: You May Not Be Ready for the Riley Anne Instagram Experience
A post shared by Angelina (@angelinaaboyko) on