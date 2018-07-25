McKenna Waitley Is Equal Parts Babe And Tomboy

If you were looking to make the perfect cocktail, you’d want the precise ratio of ingredients to leave you sprawled out on the floor in a puddle of drool with nothing but a smile (and a good aftertaste). Similarly, that’ss exactly what it’s like to check out McKenna Waitley on Instagram.

Equal parts babe and tomboy, this born-and-bred beach mama is the queen of bikinis and beachwear, yet the king of burgers, boarding and probably belching, too. We’re totally guessing on that last part, though.

Find out for yourself @mckennza, or save yourself some energy and look at our favorite photos of the lady tomboy below.

A post shared by mcKenna waitley (@mckennza) on Jun 15, 2018 at 11:33am PDT

A post shared by mcKenna waitley (@mckennza) on Jul 17, 2018 at 4:56pm PDT

A post shared by mcKenna waitley (@mckennza) on Jul 3, 2018 at 8:57am PDT

A post shared by mcKenna waitley (@mckennza) on Jul 11, 2018 at 3:08pm PDT

A post shared by mcKenna waitley (@mckennza) on Jul 25, 2018 at 9:55am PDT

A post shared by mcKenna waitley (@mckennza) on Jun 8, 2018 at 8:54am PDT

A post shared by mcKenna waitley (@mckennza) on May 21, 2018 at 9:30am PDT