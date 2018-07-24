Emma Holley Is As Magical Behind The Camera As She Is In Front Of It
It’s always nice when beautiful girls double as talented artists. It makes our job that much more interesting. And nothing is more exciting than sharing Emma Holley, model slash photographer, with you.
Not only does Emma capture some of the most beautiful women of Instagram on her account @emmabella_, she’s also on the other side of the lens modeling for it, too. The irony? She’s hotter than most of her subjects. But we won’t spoil a good thing. Scroll below for more Emma Holley and be spoiled with us.