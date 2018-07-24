Emma Holley Is As Magical Behind The Camera As She Is In Front Of It

Woman holding a camera walking on stony beach. Photo: Westend61 (Getty)

It’s always nice when beautiful girls double as talented artists. It makes our job that much more interesting. And nothing is more exciting than sharing Emma Holley, model slash photographer, with you.

Not only does Emma capture some of the most beautiful women of Instagram on her account @emmabella_, she’s also on the other side of the lens modeling for it, too. The irony? She’s hotter than most of her subjects. But we won’t spoil a good thing. Scroll below for more Emma Holley and be spoiled with us.

A post shared by Emma Isabella Holley (@emmabella_) on Jul 24, 2018 at 12:16pm PDT

A post shared by Emma Isabella Holley (@emmabella_) on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:45am PST

A post shared by Emma Isabella Holley (@emmabella_) on May 3, 2018 at 9:10am PDT

A post shared by Emma Isabella Holley (@emmabella_) on Jun 7, 2018 at 10:43am PDT

A post shared by Emma Isabella Holley (@emmabella_) on Jun 12, 2018 at 10:05am PDT

A post shared by Emma Isabella Holley (@emmabella_) on Jun 14, 2018 at 10:06am PDT

A post shared by Emma Isabella Holley (@emmabella_) on Jul 15, 2018 at 9:50am PDT