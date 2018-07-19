Alexandra Climent Clearly Knows Her Way Around A Slab Of Wood
Midsection Of Craftsperson Carving Wood In Workshop. Photo: Shih Wei Wang / EyeEm (Getty)
Alexandra Climent knows her way around a slab of wood, but that still might be the understatement of the year. Her Instagram @alexandracliment is like a sexy shop class you wish you’d taken every period of high school, and it’s blowing up with nearly 75K followers. Chock full of beautiful photos of Alex in the shop or taking sexy jungle vacations to track down sustainable wood to make into unique custom furniture, this is a true lady of the forest.
Whatever she’s doing, we’ve got a serious hardwood-on for all things Alexandra and woodworking. Check it out for yourself, then enjoy the finished products on her website.
People always ask me which part of my job I like more; being in the jungle finding wood or being in the shop making pieces from the wood I’ve found. I still don’t have the answer to this question. When I’m in the shop I miss the jungle, but when I’m in the jungle I miss the shop. I think the two go hand in hand. I’m also a crazy person in case you haven’t noticed