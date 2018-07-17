Brittney Bouchard Is Music To The Eyes As Well As Ears
Photo: Chelsea Lauren/WireImage (Getty)
Brittney Bouchard is more than just music to our eyes. The Los Angeles singer-songwriter is also one of our favorite females to gaze upon on Instagram @thebrittsterrr.
Her photos pair nicely with her wildly talented vocals, which are readily available on her website. There, you’ll find the latest music, hottest photos and every which way you can connect with Brittney. For now, why don’t you browse along with us at some of her best Instagram photos? It’s like The Sound of Music, except shorter, sexier and more share-worthy.