Alyssa Miller Is Every Guy’s Dream Girl

Silhouette of fashion model with wind in hair and dress. Photo: Benzin (Getty)

Well, the search for every guy’s (and probably gal’s) dream girl is over. It’s Alyssa Miller and she’s all over Instagram, looking classy, sexy, starting her own luggage and handbag line all while doing the modeling, music and writing thing. Like we said, she’s kind of dreamy.

Take a good, long look at this Jill of all trades below from her Instagram @luvalyssamiller, drop in on her luggage line taking baggage back to the basics @shoppilgrim, then watch as we systematically revise the term to “Alyssa of all trades.” Drool responsibly.

A post shared by Alyssa Miller Avery (@luvalyssamiller) on Jun 21, 2018 at 11:55am PDT

A post shared by Alyssa Miller Avery (@luvalyssamiller) on Jun 16, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT

A post shared by Alyssa Miller Avery (@luvalyssamiller) on Jun 13, 2018 at 6:08am PDT

A post shared by Alyssa Miller Avery (@luvalyssamiller) on Jun 10, 2018 at 6:23am PDT

A post shared by Alyssa Miller Avery (@luvalyssamiller) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:09pm PST

A post shared by Alyssa Miller Avery (@luvalyssamiller) on May 25, 2018 at 1:48pm PDT

A post shared by Alyssa Miller Avery (@luvalyssamiller) on Oct 13, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT