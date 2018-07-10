Jessica Serfaty Brings The Ludicrously Sexy To Social Media

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage (Getty)

Jessica Michél Serfaty is pretty hot on the scene right now, including an upcoming role alongside Fast & Furious favorite Ludacris in Ride this September. Besides that, her Instagram @jessicamichel is giving us all the feels. Girlfriend to Ed Westwick (and make-believe girlfriend to everyone else), Jessica is top of the roster for our Instagram Fantasy Team. Do they have those? Well, they do now.

Follow Jessica on Instagram already, then check out her film this fall, as she’ll surely be dropping more ludicrously eye-catching ‘grams leading up to the release.

A post shared by Jessica Michél Serfaty (@jessicamichel) on Jul 10, 2018 at 2:29am PDT

A post shared by Jessica Michél Serfaty (@jessicamichel) on Jul 6, 2018 at 9:49am PDT

A post shared by Jessica Michél Serfaty (@jessicamichel) on Jul 8, 2018 at 8:42am PDT

A post shared by Jessica Michél Serfaty (@jessicamichel) on Jul 4, 2018 at 9:09am PDT

A post shared by Jessica Michél Serfaty (@jessicamichel) on Jun 3, 2018 at 12:31pm PDT

A post shared by Jessica Michél Serfaty (@jessicamichel) on May 1, 2018 at 8:47am PDT

A post shared by Jessica Michél Serfaty (@jessicamichel) on Apr 13, 2018 at 12:56pm PDT