Girls
Bree Kleintop

Bree Kleintop Is The All-American Instagram Girl

by
Photo: Sergi Alexander (Getty Images for Revel Rey)

Bree Kleintop is the all-American Instagram girl for more reasons than we can count on our fingers. Fortunately, that’s because they’re too busy scrolling through her relentlessly sexy feed. Actually, can you wait just…one…more…second? OK, done.

If you like blondes, bikinis and, most of all, America, you’ll do yourself and this country an immense service by checking Bree out on Instagram @breekleintop. When it comes to all-American girls, Bree is queen bee of the sea (and now your feed).

A post shared by Bree Lynn Kleintop (@breekleintop) on

A post shared by Bree Lynn Kleintop (@breekleintop) on

A post shared by Bree Lynn Kleintop (@breekleintop) on

A post shared by Bree Lynn Kleintop (@breekleintop) on

Why stop at just one bodacious babe? Cora Skinner Has Us Diving Deep Through Her Instagram

A post shared by Bree Lynn Kleintop (@breekleintop) on

A post shared by Bree Lynn Kleintop (@breekleintop) on

A post shared by Bree Lynn Kleintop (@breekleintop) on

A post shared by Bree Lynn Kleintop (@breekleintop) on