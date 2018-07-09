Sofia Resing Is Somehow Making The Sweltering Summer Even Hotter
Photo: TheStewartofNY (Getty)
It takes a lot to make a sweltering summer like the one that’s just come on hotter. Unless, of course, you’re Sofia Resing. While the Midwest is no stranger to the morbidly muggy, the West Coast is suddenly plagued with a heat wave they’re not used to. We, in turn, have no choice but to blame Brazilian babe and model-turned-swimwear designer Sofia Resing (and her Instagram @sofiaresing). She’s certainly no stranger to making men sweat, summer or otherwise.
Have a look below and see, but make sure you hydrate first. You’re about to experience pit stains and swamp ass the likes of which your summer clothes have never seen.