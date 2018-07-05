Charlotte McKinney Will Blow Your House Down
Photo: Greg Doherty (Getty)
Charlotte McKinney doesn’t have to huff or puff, but she’ll damn sure blow your house down. Her Instagram @charlottemckinney will easily knock some doors off, but the photos we’ve assembled below are the cream of her crop. Structurally speaking, it’s only a matter of time before you crumble to Charlotte. It’s physics.
If you want to understand more about all these bizarre so-to-speak metaphors, check out our favorite photos of Charlotte. You will not be sorry.