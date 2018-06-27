Aarika Wolf Has Us Howling For More
Photo: Instagram @aarikagerette
After so many years of misinterpreting why the little boy cried “wolf,” we now realize he simply caught a glimpse of Aarika Wolf. No wolves ever showed up, but we can see why he wanted more. The New York, Miami, L.A. and London-repped model is not only worldly, she seems to be otherworldly. We struggle to remember the last time a brunette caught our attention like this.
Did we sell you yet? We hope so, because there’s plenty of Aarika to check out on Instagram @aarikagerette.