Lisa Sheldon Is A Sexy Surfer Babe Without Borders on Instagram

by
Female surfer showing love. Photo: mihailomilovanovic (Getty)

Lisa Sheldon is well-known to the sea and the surf in Southern California, but she’s also part of a new tribe. Tribe Without Borders on the Matador network invited Sheldon and four other girls of different backgrounds to travel the Middle East in search of surfers and peacemakers.

Check out Lisa on Instagram @venicebender and see some of this surf babe’s latest travel posts and maybe learn a few things along the way.

