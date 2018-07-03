Chelsea Conrad Brings The Strip Club Experience To Your Instagram

Midsection Of Pole Dancer Against Gray Background. Photo: Kai Oberhäuser / EyeEm (Getty)

Technology is a beautiful thing when (and only when) someone like Chelsea Conrad can bring the strip club to your phone. The local LA dancer has had moments in the spotlight with Esquire’s Me in My Place, fitness modeling and a little stunt work, but now she’s bringing her work home. Your home, that is, via Instagram @chelsconrad

We won’t say where she dances (you’ll figure it out for yourself), but we will say she’s not only spectacular looking, but one hell of a dancer. And if you happen to donate to her cause via Venmo, just make sure that’s a check your ass (and Chelsea) can cash. Tell her Mandatory sent ya.

