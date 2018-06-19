Caroline Blaike Makes Sign Language Sexy On Social Media

Silhouette Women Making Heart Shape Of Hand. Photo: Mouhoub Madina / EyeEm (Getty)

Caroline Blaike is a real humanitarian, and by “humanitarian,” we mean she’s making sign language sexy on social media. The L.A. model is mixing together a healthy fusion of dance and signing in live shows that make our eyes do that cartoonish thing of popping out of our heads.

Have a look at Caroline’s body language on Instagram @the.blaike and see if you can read what she’s writing with those hips. Or, for that matter, if you can even avert your eyes for even five seconds. Go ahead, we’ll time you…

A post shared by Caroline Blaike (@the.blaike) on Apr 16, 2018 at 5:24pm PDT

A post shared by Caroline Blaike (@the.blaike) on Feb 17, 2018 at 6:25pm PST

Now that that’s out of the way, see more of what Caroline has to offer.

A post shared by Caroline Blaike (@the.blaike) on Mar 18, 2018 at 8:09pm PDT

A post shared by Caroline Blaike (@the.blaike) on Nov 18, 2017 at 8:24pm PST

A post shared by Caroline Blaike (@the.blaike) on Nov 9, 2017 at 1:40pm PST

A post shared by Caroline Blaike (@the.blaike) on Jan 15, 2017 at 8:34am PST

A post shared by Caroline Blaike (@the.blaike) on Jan 21, 2018 at 11:15pm PST