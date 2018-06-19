Ashley Brickman Is Laying Down Some Monumentally Sexy Shots
Photo: Instagram @drbrixy
If you enjoy landscaping puns and blossoming bikini girls, well then we’ve got just the thing for you in Ashley Brickman. Her Instagram is flooded with thoughtful quotes backed up by sexy photos, and quite frankly, we thought it’s time the world shared in the glory.
Bask with us in some classic Instagram gawking as we run through our favorite Ashley Brickman posts @drbrixy so you can be the one to say you saw her first.