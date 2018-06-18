Christ, Kim DeJesus Looks Almighty On Instagram
Photo: Michael Bezjian (Getty Images for Crosscreek Entertainment)
If you’re looking for more biblical puns, you’re shit out of luck. Fortunately, if you’re interested in what Chicago’s hottest WAG Kim DeJesus has to offer Instagram, then you’re golden, pony boy.
The actress/model’s Instagram @kimdejesus is loaded with bikini photos, movie promos, yoga pants and underboob, all of which are our favorite things. So if you’re smart like us, you’ll get religious about following Kim, lest you burn in the fieriest pits of hell.